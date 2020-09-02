A number of Road Construction Projects Planned for Inverness County

Residents of Inverness County will likely see a lot of road construction activity over the coming weeks. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says a number of tenders have been awarded by the province recently in the county; including smaller streets being repaved, gravel roads such as Coady Road and a large project in Whycocomagh associated with a roundabout.

MacMaster says another project where a tender has been awarded is replacement of the Captain’s River Bridge in Harbourview, near Port Hood on Route 19.

MacMaster says there’s been more paving activity this summer because the province has decided to invest more infrastructure to stimulate the economy during the pandemic.