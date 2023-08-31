A pair of provincial programs announce money for local projects

Two provincial programs today announced funding to help municipalities create beautiful, inviting spaces and provide opportunities for people to work in their communities.

The Beautification and Streetscaping Program is providing over $500,000 to 27 projects to enhance the beauty of communities and attract more visitors to local areas. Fourteen projects will receive over $300,000 from the Community Works Program.

On the beautification and streetscaping program, the Town of Port Hawkesbury received $25,000 for the Port Hawkesbury waterfront project, the Town of Pictou received $25,000 for the Let’s Dress Up Pictou project, the Municipality of the County of Victoria received $10,000 for the Ross Ferry Marine Project, and $12,500 for digital signage for the Victoria County Visitor information Centre, and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish received $25,000 for the Antigonish Court House beautification project.

As for the Community Works Program, the Town of Port Hawkesbury is getting $25,000 for summer recreation and ground maintenance staff, while the Municipality of the County of Inverness is getting $25,000 for a recreation programmer.