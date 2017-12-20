A Palliative Care inpatient unit planned for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital will soon get a new Palliative Care inpatient unit. The Nova Scotia Health Authority has announced a local company, Tate Construction has been awarded the contract to build the unit, to be located on the hospital’s fourth floor. Work is expected to begin in mid-January. St. Martha’s Regional Hospital site lead Martha Cooper says it will be a dedicated unit with six beds.

The new unit will include space for families and volunteers.

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation has committed up 600-thousand dollars to fund capital costs, while the hospital auxiliarly will contribute up to 150-thousand dollars for furnishings and equipment.

The new unit will open later next year.