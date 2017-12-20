A Palliative Care inpatient unit planned for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital will soon get a new Palliative Care inpatient unit. The Nova Scotia Health Authority has announced a local company, Tate

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

Construction has been awarded the contract to build the unit, to be located on the hospital’s fourth floor.  Work is expected to begin in mid-January. St. Martha’s Regional Hospital site lead Martha Cooper says it will be a dedicated unit with six beds.

The new unit will include space for families and volunteers.
The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation has committed up 600-thousand dollars to fund capital costs, while the hospital auxiliarly will contribute up to 150-thousand dollars for furnishings and equipment.
The new unit will open later next year.


