A Palliative Care inpatient unit planned for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital
Posted at 8:25 am on December 20, 2017 | Filed Under: News
St. Martha’s Regional Hospital will soon get a new Palliative Care inpatient unit. The Nova Scotia Health Authority has announced a local company, Tate
Construction has been awarded the contract to build the unit, to be located on the hospital’s fourth floor. Work is expected to begin in mid-January. St. Martha’s Regional Hospital site lead Martha Cooper says it will be a dedicated unit with six beds.