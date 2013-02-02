A Pictou County man faces a number of charges following a traffic stop last week.

On March 1, at approximately 9:25 pm, New Glasgow Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on East River Road and Marsh Street, New Glasgow. Officers approached the vehicle, with three occupants inside and spoke with a 31-year-old male passenger from Pictou County.

As the officer’s were attempting to secure the suspects, the front passenger fled the vehicle on foot. Additional New Glasgow Regional Police officers attended the scene and the 31-year-old male was immediately apprehended by police on MacIntosh Street. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of open alcohol, cash, knives, suspected drugs and drug related paraphernalia.

Corey Patrick Blinkhorn, 31, faces three counts of Obstruction and Resisting Arrest, two Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and one count each of assaulting police, failing to comply with release order conditions, and failing to attend court.

He was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.