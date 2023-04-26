A Roof Over Your Head in Antigonish seeks Help from Local Community

A local group trying to find suitable housing for those in need is looking for some help.

A Roof Over Your Head, based in Antigonish, recently appeared before Antigonish Town Council to apply for a grant to get a needs assessment done to then use towards applying for future funding for potential projects.

Speireag Hendra , a housing support worker with A Roof Over Your Head, said the groups client numbers more than tripled since their last fiscal year. She noted the group served 268 clients this past fiscal year; 39 from Guysborough, 229 from Antigonish town and county. Of those, 69 are couch surfing, and 29 remain unhoused with nowhere to go, and 81 accessed services that addressed securing housing, eviction prevention, food security, tenancy issues and other. She stated those are just the ones who made it into the office, adding they know there are more.

Hendra said AROYH is looking to expand their capacity and develop a strategic plan supporting needs of the community as the housing crisis continues to be a concern.

They are exploring a tiny homes community project as well as a supportive living model structure. They continue the search for land and potential buildings that may fit the growing vision of the organization