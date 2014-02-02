A Stellarton man faces charges follwing an incident on Wednesday

On Wednesday March 6, 2024, Stellarton Police Service received a report of a man assaulting a dog in a residence on Marie Street, Stellarton.

Following an investigation, a 48-year-old Stellarton man was arrested at the scene and faces one count of uttering threats against an animal and one count of causing unnecessary pain to an animal. The man was released on an undertaking with the condition to not possess, house, or alternatively keep any domestic animal. The dog was taken to the SPCA where it is being monitored. The dog is not believed to be seriously injured.

The man is scheduled to appear in Pictou County Provincial Court on April 22.