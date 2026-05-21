A Stellarton Restaurant and Bar Receives a 10 Day Liquor License Suspension

A Stellarton restaurant and bar has had its liquor license suspended for 10 days for over-serving a man who died from his injuries when he was struck on a highway after leaving the business.

Jungle Jim’s Eatery was handed the suspension by the province’s Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division for violating several liquor licensing regulations in connection with an incident last November.

In its ruling, the division noted the customer, in about six and a half hours, consumed 13 servings of alcohol, while also taking sips of drinks from some of his friends. He also mixed his drinks with ecstasy and cannabis in the washroom. After leaving the restaurant, he was struck while walking on Highway 104. He later died of his injuries.

While this going on, a server at the restaurant was captured on security camera having a couple of drinks while on duty.

The decision was posting on the division’s web site on Wednesday.

During the suspension, the business can continue to serve food and provide non-alcoholic drinks.