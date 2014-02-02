“A Tapestry of Tales” Radio Series and Podcast featuring Local Seniors Debuts

A new radio series and podcast featuring local seniors debuts tonight on XFM.

“A Tapestry of Tales” is hosted by Laura Teasdale and Yannick Laplante, where seniors share their stories and experiences.

Teasdale and Laplante spoke to more than 25 seniors; gathering about 25 hours of interviews. From those interviews, they feature three seniors in each episode. Teasdale and Laplante say they heard some wonderful stories.

Teasdale and Laplante hope the series will encourage local residents to visit with seniors and hear their stories.

“A Tapestry of Tales” will air every Wednesday night at 8 on XFM beginning this evening and continuing until May 1st

The radio series and podcast is an Arts Health Antigonish project through an Age Friendly Communities Grant from the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors and Long Term Care