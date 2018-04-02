AA Munroe Insurance and Antigonish Insurance Merge

Two local Insurance companies are merging. AA Munroe Insurance, founded in 1944 and Antigonish Insurance, which has been in business since 1961 will join forces.

The two companies have strong community roots. Members have volunteered on boards and supported local causes such as the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundaiton, St. FX University, the Coady International Institute and the Antgonish Highland Games.

Existing clients of Antigonish Insurance will have more brokers to serve them under the AA Munroe banner. AA Munroe has 20 branches across the province.