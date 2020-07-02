Abandoned Boat at the Mouth of the Margaree River to be Removed

An abandoned boat at the mouth of Inverness County’s Margaree River, viewed by many in the

local area as an eyesore will be removed. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says he raised the issue last fall about tapping into a federal program that could be used to pay for the removal of the partially submerged vessel. The Assessment and Removal component of the Abandoned Boats Program funds for the permanent removal of abandoned or wrecked small boats that pose a hazard in Canadian waters

MacMaster says the boat will be removed by the end of next year.