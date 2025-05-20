Aberdeen Health Foundation adds Bladder Scanner for Women’s and Children’s Health Unit at the Aberdeen Hospital

The Aberdeen Health Foundation is pleased with the recent addition of a bladder scanner for the Women`s and Children`s unit at the Aberdeen Hospital.

Following the Pinty`s Grand Slam of Curling event in Pictou County in 2023, the Aberdeen foundation received a $20,000 grant from the Sandra Schmirler Foundation, with the grant program supporting life-saving equipment for women and children`s units, with a focus on neo-natal care.

Michelle Ferris, executive director for the Aberdeen Health Foundation, said they purchased the equipment last year after identifying the right fit for the grant. It is now in regular use.

Ferris said the labour and delivery unit also saw an upgrade with two new birthing beds, and a phototherapy blanket, thanks to other donors and generosity to the Aberdeen Foundation.