Aberdeen Health Foundation Announces the Installation of New Mammography Equipment

Mar 6, 2026 | Local News

The Aberdeen Health Foundation announced an advancement in local breast cancer care with the installation of upgraded digital mammography technology.

Standing with the new GE mammography unit at Aberdeen Hospital are Michelle Ferris, Executive Director, Aberdeen Health Foundation; Heather MacDonald, Board Chair, Aberdeen Health Foundation; Miranda Thomson, Manager Diagnostic Imaging; Emma Doncaster, Radiological Technologist; Lisa MacDonald, Former Chair, Aberdeen Health Foundation (left to right). Supported by a $750,000 community investment, the upgraded equipment introduces 3D imaging, helping clinicians detect breast cancer at the earliest possible stage. (Aberdeen Health Foundation photo)

 

Michelle Ferris, executive director of the Aberdeen Health Foundation, explained they invested $750,000 in the new tech, which includes new GE mammography equipment introduces tomosynthesis, a form of 3D breast imaging that was not available with older machines, as well as a mobile X-ray device.

 

A release from the foundations stated Women Alike contributed $21,000 toward these improvements, supported by a variety of community-led fundraising efforts, including the annual Race on the River Dragon Boat event in New Glasgow. The release also noted Board Chair Heather MacDonald says this investment reflects the foundation’s original vision.


