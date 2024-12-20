Aberdeen Health Foundation Commits to $2.6 million for Various Projects

Following a board meeting in late November, the Aberdeen Health Foundation announced it made $2.6 million in funding commitments this year, a record for the foundation. This includes $1.5 million in new funding commitments approved at the November meeting.

A release from the foundation states this year’s investments build on that legacy, supporting critical health care needs, enhancing community programs, and improving access to essential services across Pictou County.

Lisa MacDonald, chair of the foundation, explained the money is generated by the foundation’s investment portfolio that is used for charitable contributions towards health care. The investments include equipment for the Aberdeen Hospital as well as support for organizations directly impacting health in the area.

The investments include $40,000 to help the Pictou County Palliative Care Society (PCPCares) launch an In-Home Volunteer Program, a $750,000 investment in digital mammography technology to improve early cancer detection, $32,820 was allocated for a new birthing bed to enhance maternal and neonatal care, and support for the Transportation Support Program.

More than $780,000 was directed toward acquiring essential medical equipment. There’s also a $100,000 commitment to the Pictou County Community Health Centre and additional funding for organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Roots for Youth, SchoolsPlus Pictou County, YMCA of Pictou County, Highland Community Residential Services, and Kids First Association.

There was also a $600,000 investment, part of a two-year $1.2 million commitment, in the renal care unit at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital which will triple the number of dialysis stations from 4 to 12, bringing the total capacity to 48 patients per week.