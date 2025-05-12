Aberdeen Health Foundation pleased with the results of the Pictou County Personal Empowerment Program

The Aberdeen Health Foundation is sharing the results of the Pictou County Personal Empowerment Program.

The Foundation contributed $100,000 to the program, the goal of which is to improve the long-term health of adults in Pictou County. Michelle Ferris, executive director of the Aberdeen Health Foundation, said they recently received the final report, noting participants received a six month follow-up and one-year follow up.

Ferris said they are very pleased with the results.

Nova Scotia researchers and Dalhousie University professors Dr. Gabriela Ilie and Dr. Rob Rutledge helped develop the program. A total of 172 participants enrolled, most of them women with an average age of 58, managing concerns like weight, hypertension, and anxiety.

The release states participants also reported greater life satisfaction, stronger emotional connections, and less time spent sedentary.