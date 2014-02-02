Aberdeen Hospital Launches New Technology that allows Surgeons to Precisely Locate Breast Cancer Lesions in Real-Time during Surgery

Following a successful pilot that began last summer, the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow has a new standard of care for breast cancer patients.

The Aberdeen Hospital, thanks to funding from Aberdeen Health Foundation and partnerships with Nova Scotia Health and Dalhousie University, now houses MOLLI breast seed localization technology, which was designed to help surgeons remove lesions more efficiently and increase patient comfort.

Community staff general surgeon and Aberdeen health Foundation board of directors member Dr. Chakshu Sharma, said the new technology means they are improving standards of care for surgical technology, and it means they will reduce appointment time on the day of surgery and increase healthy breast tissue conservation, resulting in better outcomes for patients.

Sharma said the Aberdeen Health Foundation’s support was a key factor in being able to push for the new technology. The pilot, which began in July of 2023, was approved for $108,000.