Aberdeen Hospital’s Oncology Clinic Renovated

Recent renovations at the Aberdeen Hospital’s oncology clinic are already seeing use from patients.

The changes include a new patient program room, the creation of new waiting areas, storage spaces, and areas to display patient program and support group information.

Karen Swan, manager of cancer care for the Northern Zone, said they were able to work with the site lead at the Aberdeen Hospital and transition some storage out of the space to make room for the additions. Swan said the upgrade work also let them shift things around within the clinic to streamline work flow processes and improve the nurses’ station.

Work on the project began in the fall of 2022 with funding from the Aberdeen Health Foundation. The work wrapped up in the summer and it opened in the fall of this year. Swan said the foundation also supported purchasing a crash cart, a new stretcher, and other improvements. She thanked the foundation and its members for their support.