ACALA accepting registrations for Classes Beginning September 15th

The Antigonish County Adult Learning Association is preparing to launch a number of its programs. Registration is now open, continuing until September 12th. Classes begin on September 15th.

ACALA Executive Director Shayla MacDonald says among its program offerings this fall is Introduction to Office Adminstration. MacDonald says it has offered this program in the past, but it is adding some new elements, including an introduction to Artificial Intelligence.

MacDonald says the Boot Camp will include things like setting up your LinkedIn account, getting yourself on a professional email, time management and learning online.

Returning programs include Beginner Literacy to completing your high school credentials. There are other courses including AI for Beginners, Digital Literacy and Iphone for Beginners. More information on the programs can be found on ACALA’s Facebook Page.