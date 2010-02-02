ACALA launches Business Readiness for Entrepreneurship Program

If you ever considered of starting your own business and not sure where to start, the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association may have some answers.

The Organization Administrator for ACALA, Shayla MacDonald says it’s launching a Business Readiness for Entrepreneurship Program. MacDonald says the program begins this week.

Other topics covered in the program include Business Math and Writing, Budgeting, and Customer Service Skills.

MacDonald says for those who are unsure on what to market with their business, they will explore some ideas and potential products.