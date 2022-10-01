Access Nova Scotia Offices in Stellarton, Antigonish and Sydney Open to Assist People Affected by hurricane Fiona apply for Financial Assistance

Access Nova Scotia offices will be open in Stellarton, Antigonish and Sydney this weekend to

help people affected by hurricane Fiona complete online applications for financial assistance.

Offices in the three communities will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m .today and Sunday. The offices are open only to residents completing hurricane Fiona financial support applications. Residents, business owners and non-profit organizations can find details of the assistance available and apply at novascotia.ca/hurricane-fiona-support.

People with questions about the financial assistance programs being offered can contact a new toll-free information line, open this weekend at October 8th and 9th from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. and weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-888-428-2256.