Access to Health Records added to YourHealthNS Phone App

The province has made a number of upgrades to the YourHealthNS phone app.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson says the app will now allow Nova Scotians to access health records. This follows a successful three-month pilot project with 15 family doctors and seven nurse practioners at six clinics. The pilot was made available to more than 13,000 patients.

Thompson told a Halifax news conference you can now carry your medical history in your pocket.

Thompson says immunization records have also been added to the app as well as records from the IWK Hospital. Thompson says more records will be added to the app in the coming weeks and months.