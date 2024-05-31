Listen Live

Accessibility Activist Anne Camozzi Receives another Provincial Award for her Advocacy

May 31, 2024 | Local News

Another honour for Antigonish County accessibility activist Anne Camozzi.

Camozzi has been named one of two recipients of the James McGregor Stewart Award.

Anne Camozzi

The award is presented by the James McGregor Stewart Society, a Nova Scotia organization that seeks to change the outlook for people confronting barriers. The society states that over the past two decades, Camozzi’s advocacy has focused on disability, accessibility, elder care, poverty, equity and truth and reconcilation. Camozzi has also played a signficant role in advancing accessibility in Nova Scotia, and was an expert advisor on the independent review of Nova Scotia’s Accessibility Act. She has also lobbied for a vulnerable persons registry with success in several communities.

Earlier this week, Camozzi received the Mel Hebb Encore Award, recognizing a person with a disability who has signficantly contributed to the community.


