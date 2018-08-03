Accessible ballfield organizers received funding

There is still more money to raise for a local accessible ballfield but organizers are excited about the progress so far.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish presented Challenger Baseball with $50,000 for an accessible ballfield. In April, Challenger Baseball received $150,000 from the Toronto Blue Jay’s Jays Care Foundation for the ballfield, which includes a turf infield and wheelchair accessible dugouts. They also received $150,000 from the Town of Antigonish for upgrades to three local ballfields, including the accessible field.

Randy Crouse, with Antigonish Challenger baseball, said they are at around $330,000, close to their goal of around $440,000. He said they are waiting to hear back on some grants and seeking sponsors for naming rights to the field.

The accessible field will be usable by everybody. Crouse thanked everyone who made a donation to the project.