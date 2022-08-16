Accessible ramp project is running in Pictou County

The John Howard Society of Nova Scotia, in partnership with a number of other organizations, announced the Nova Ramp-Up Project at the Curious Crow Coffee Shop in Stellarton this morning. A release states the goal of the project is to raise awareness and improve accessibility in local businesses and community organizations through providing a temporary, portable access ramp.

Other organizations involved include the Nova Scotia Accessibility Directorate, Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, Recreation Nova Scotia and Dalhousie University Planning for Equity, Accessibility, and Community Health (PEACH) Research Unit.

The Nova Ramp-up project’s mission for 2022 is to provide up to 100 colorful ramps to eligible small businesses, and community organizations in New Glasgow, Stellarton, Pictou, Westville and Trenton. The project is funded through the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Business ACCESS-Ability Grant Program.