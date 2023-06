It will soon cost a bit more to visit Stellarton.

The town passed first reading of a by-law for an Accommodation Tourism Levy, which covers hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and Air-B-and-B’s.

Like many other municipalities in the province, the by-law would add 3% to the rates for accommodation to be given to organizations to fund programs to increase tourism. In Stellarton’s case, the levy would go to DEANS: Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores.