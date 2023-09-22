ACOA Commits $9 million to Designated Comfort Centres in areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona

Federal support is coming to designated comfort centres; shelters for the public during power outages and emergencies.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has announced it will provide up to $9 million to help improve the readiness of these facilities in areas impacted by Hurricane Fiona for future climate-induced weather events.

Centres receiving the funding could use the money to make improvements to their facility, replenish supplies and purchase specialized equipment as well as provide training to mitigate the risk of future climate-related emergencies.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who was at the announcement in New Glasgow Friday says the money is going to an important cause, given the impact on local communities.

Priority will be given to applications received by November 17th. Should there be money available after that, applications will be continue to be accepted until the end of March next year.