ACOA Provides $125,000 to Pictou County Wellness as it Prepares to Host a Major Grand Slam of Curling Event

Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Gudie Hutchings,has announced a non-repayable contribution of $125,000 to the Pictou County Wellness Centre Building Authority (PCWCBA).

A release from the government states the investment will help the organization host the BOOST National, a major 2023 Grand Slam of Curling event, at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The Centre will install special effects lighting in the main arenas and enhance the appearance of the atrium. New audio-visual equipment will improve international broadcast quality and the WiFi network will be updated. Ramps and automated door openers will be installed, and alarm systems will be upgraded for better accessibility and security. The improvements will aid in attracting even more large-scale events, bringing more people and opportunities to Pictou County.