ACOA Provides Funding to Tony’s Meats for Upgrades

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) recently offered over $1.4 million in funding to four Nova Scotia businesses, including one in Antigonish.

Tony’s Meats Ltd. received $315,000, with a government release stating the money will go towards adding manufacturing and shipping equipment to produce more value-added products, more efficiently, adding the new lineup of tools includes a smokehouse and new technologies that will grow its product lineup.

Lenita Hanson, operations manager at Tony’s Meats, said the funding came after an application process. She called the upgrades a two-year project.

The repayable funding is coming through ACOA;s Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation program and the Tourism Growth Program