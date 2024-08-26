ACOA Supports Pictou County Home Building Factory

The Federal government is providing support to a Pictou County home building factory.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also Canada’s Housing Minister, says the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency through its Business Development program is providing Twin Rivers Home Builders of Granton with more than $500,000 in low cost financing.

Fraser says the funding will allow the company to build more of its components on site.

Fraser says helping builders like Twin Rivers scale up will help reduce the overall cost of housing by achieving economies of scale.