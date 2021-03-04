Acting Auditor General and Port Hawkesbury native Terry Spicer announces Retirement

Nova Scotia’s Acting Auditor General Terry Spicer is retiring. The Port Hawkesbury native’s last day on the job will be March 31st.

Spicer has spent 30 years working for the province, starting with the Finance Department in 1991. He’s been with the Office of the Auditor General for the past 23 years and worked his way from senior audit officer to acting auditor general.

Spicer has led a number of significant audits involving several government departments, including the Forensic Investigation into MLA Expenses and the Contract Manager of Public-Private Partnership Schools, both in 2010. He also led the investigation into the Public Drinking Water Supply Program in 2014 and the Office of the Fire Marshal in 2011.

He was appointed acting auditor general last July when Michael Pickup became the auditor general of British Columbia.