During a proclamation Ceremony and flag raising Monday to celebrate National Access Awareness Week, StFX University and the CACL Antigonish Workshop accessibility activist Anne Camozzi was presented with the 2024 Mel Hebb Encore Award.

There were also talks by St. FX Vice President of Student Services Elizabeth Yeo and St. FX Associate Sociology Professor and Canada Research Chair Health Equity and Social Justice, Dr. Katie Aubrecht