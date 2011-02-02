Activities Planned in Antigonish This Weekend for Family Literacy Day

Saturday is Family Literacy Day. It is held annually in Canada to raise awareness of the importance of reading and participating in other literacy-related activities as a family.

Shayla MacDonald, the Organization Administrator with the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association says it is marking the event with a Family Picnic. The picnic, for families with children of all ages will take place Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Peoples’ Place Library in Antigonish.

MacDonald says the idea behind Family Literacy Day is to remind us and celebrate that literacy is important for all ages. She says it’s also one of the most important ways for children to begin a love of books and learning