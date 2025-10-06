Actor Ethan Hawke Endorses the Mulgrave Road Theatre’s Centre for the Arts complex currently under Construction

It is quite an endorsement for the Mulgrave Road Theatre’s Centre for the Arts project in Guysborough, currently under construction.

In August, well-known American actor Ethan Hawke, who has a summer residence in Antigonish County, paid a visit to the site.

Mulgrave Road Theatre Artistic Director Emmy Alcorn says initially, Hawke was there for a photo op, but when he was asked if he wanted a tour of the site, he said yes.

Alcorn says during the tour she learned that Hawke had his own theatre company years ago, with experience as an artistic director. She says that raised the conversation to a higher level during the tour.

Hawke plans to be back after the Centre s finished.

Alcorn says the project is going well and on schedule. Alcorn hopes it will be completed early next year, with an official opening in late spring or early summer.