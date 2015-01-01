Actor, Writer and Director Shelley Thompson Releases Novel Inspired by Her Film “Dawn, Her Dad and the Tractor”

A feature film that included scenes of Antigonish Town and County is now the inspiration of a new novel.

Shelley Thompson, who wrote the screenplay and directed the film “Dawn, Her Dad & The Tractor”, has now written a novel called “Roar”. Like the film, Thompson’s novel tells the story about a young trans woman who returns to the family farm in the wake of her mother’s death.

Thompson says the book, set in Antigonish, explores the story deeper, from multiple points of view. Thompson says the book gives her the opportunity to revisit that family.

Thompson will be in Antigonish for a book reading and launch on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Tall and Small Cafe. Thompson says she’s excited to be coming to the town for the book launch, a community that has been very supportive of her and her son.