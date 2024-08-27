Adam Baden-Clay running for District 2 Seat on Antigonish County Council

North Grant resident Adam Baden-Clay announced his candidacy for District 2 in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

Baden-Clay worked at the Coady Institute since arriving in Antigonish 13 years ago. For most of that time, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Town Fire Department. He also volunteered with the Town’s Community Enhancement Committee, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, Welcoming Afghan Families to Antigonish, and Get the Town Growing. He stated his current focus is working to bring a Community, Sports, and Recreation Centre to the area.

Baden-Clay stated he believes in the strength of community and in the difference effective local government can have on the daily lives of residents.

Those interested can learn more about his candidacy at voteforadam.ca