Additional Community Meetings Planned by citizens group Let Antigonish Decide

More community meetings on the proposed consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish

and the legal challenge by a local group are on the way.

Sarah Armstrong, a member of Let Antigonish Decide, said the citizens group is planning meetings in Lakevale, Lochaber, Maryvale, and Havre Boucher between January 23 and February 3. The group will share further details on the times and dates for the meetings on social media, posters, and local media.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish received notice of the group’s intention to file a legal challenge of the consolidation with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia on November 28. Armstrong said Let Antigonish Decide is working with legal council to put the filing together.

Armstrong also noted volunteers are still going door to door with a petition, adding they already have over 1,000 signatures, with plans to expand petition signing to various spots in the town and county by the middle of the month. The group is also offering lawn signs that come free with a $20 donation, with the money going towards legal and organizing costs.

Those interested in contributing can e-transfer to donate@letantigonishdecide.ca or at any east coast credit union to the account Let Antigonish Decide.