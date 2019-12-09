Additional Funding Granted for Water Mater Replacement in Municipality of Inverness County

Inverness County Council passed a motion to provide $55,930 in additional funding for its water meter replacement project.

Unexpected issues arose putting the project over budget, said CAO Keith MacDonald, who noted 1,366 meters have been installed so far — 74 per cent of the total project. Municipal staff underestimated how many businesses and organizations would require large meters installed, he said, and 150 accounts still require an installation or retrofit.

While the project is over budget, MacDonald said the new meters will provide a significant rise in revenue for the county.

He also suggested council hire a water technician and, after some discussion, council green-lit that suggestion as well.