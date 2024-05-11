Advance Poll opens for Pictou West By-Election

The advance poll for the Pictou West By-Election opens today. It will be at the Union Centre Community Hall. The advance poll will run until May 18th, with voting from 9 a.m. to 6 pm Monday to Saturday. There will be extended hours until 8 pm on Thursday, May 16th and Friday, May 17th. The advance poll is closed on Sundays. Voters can cast their ballot at the advance by using a secure e-Ballot System. Voters can also cast ballots in advance of regular polling day at the returning office at 49 Pine Tree Road in Pictou

Today is also the deadline for voters to apply on-line to vote by mail using a write-in ballot. Application deadline is 6 pm at www.electionsnovascotia.ca

Regular polling day for the by-election is May 21st.

Four candidates are on the ballot in this by-election; Marco MacLeod of the PC’s, Mary Wooldridge-Elliot for the Liberals, the NDP’s Melinda MacKenzie and Clare Brett for the Green Party.