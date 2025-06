Today is the second of two days of advance polls for a by-election to fill a vacant seat on Pictou Town Council.

The advance poll will be open from 12 noon to 8 pm today at the CNR station at 71 Front Street.

Regular polling day will be on Saturday, June 21st.

In the running for the vacant seat are Gary Cornish, Terry Dunbrack and Lloyd MacLean.

The byelection was called following the resignation of Town Councillor Matt Harris in March.