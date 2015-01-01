Advance Poll Today for Westville’s Special Election

There will be an advance poll in Westville today for a special election to fill a vacant town council seat.

Voters can cast ballots today from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at the Westville Gymnasium, 2042 Queen Street.

There are four candidates in the running; Danielle Fraser, Roger MacKay, Sarah MacKinnon and Emily Morrison.

This is the second of two advance polls for the special election. Regular polling is Saturday..

The seat became vacant following the death of former councillor Meghan Bragg in July.