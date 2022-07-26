Advance Poll today In Mulgrave Special Election

An advance poll is being held today in the special election to fill a vacant seat on Mulgrave Town Council.

The advance poll is from 12 noon until 8 p.m. This is the second and final advance poll for this election. The first advance poll was held on Friday, July 22nd. Regular polling day is this Saturday, July 30th from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Three people are on the ballot; Amber Carrigan, Debbie King and Trevor DeCoste.

The special election was called following the resignation of Crystal Durling from council in May.