Advance Polling for Provincial Election will be Electronic

Voting ahead of the November 26th provincial election will be electronic.

Elections Nova Scotia says starting this week, residents can vote using a new e-Ballot sytem. It allows voters to select their candidate using a secure tablet. Prior to election day on November 26th, you can vote at your local returning office. On Election Day on November 26, voting will be done using the traditional paper ballot.

The Antigonish Returning office is at the Royal Canadian Legion on St. Ninian Street, while in Guysborough-Tracadie, it is at the Marina Building at 74 Main Street in Guysborough.

In Inverness, the returning office is at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts on Central Avenue, and in Richmond it’s at 4 MacAskill Drive in St. Peter’s.

For Pictou Centre, the returning office is at 47 Lavinia Street in New Glasgow, in Pictou East it is at the Plymouth Community Centre on River Road, and in Pictou West it’s at the former CN Train Station on Front Street in Pictou.