Advance Polling Stations for the Federal Election busy locally over the Weekend.

A lot of Canadians took advantage of Federal Election advance polls over the Easter Weekend.

According to preliminary estimates from Elections Canada, 7.3 millon voters cast ballots, a 25 per cent increase. In the last federal election, 5.8 million voters visited advance polling stations.

In Nova Scotia just over 210,000 residents visited advance polls over the weekend, almost 49-thousand more than the last election.

In Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish, 16,678 residents voted in advance polls. A similar numbe went to advance polls in Central Nova with 16,883 voting early.