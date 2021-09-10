Advance Polls Open For the Federal Election

Advance polls open today for the September 20th federal election. Voters can cast their ballots at polling stations today, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details on advance poll locations can be found on the Voter Information Card you received in the mail or at the Elections Canada web site at www.elections.ca. Bring your Voter Information Card with you along with one piece of identification such as your driver’s license or any other government I-D with your photo, name and current address.

As proof of your I-D, there are other options, including a bank statement, utility statement and student I-D card.

If you don’t have I-D, you can declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and assigned to your polling station to vouch for you