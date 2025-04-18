Advance Polls open This Weekend for April 28th Federal Election

Advance polls will be open this weekend for the upcoming April 28th federal election.

Area residents will be able to cast ballots from 9 am to 9 pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Details on where you can vote in the advance polls and regular polling day can be found on the voter information card you received in the mail.

If you didn’t receive a voter information card, visit the Elections Canada web site at www.elections.ca. You can also call your local returning office.

The main returning office for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish is in Port Hawkesbury. To contact the office, phone 1-866-204-7915.

The Central Nova returning office in New Glasgow can be reached at 1-866-204-8047.