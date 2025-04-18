Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Advance Polls open This Weekend for April 28th Federal Election

Apr 18, 2025 | Local News

Advance polls will be open this weekend for the upcoming April 28th federal election.

Area residents will be able to cast ballots from 9 am to 9 pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Details on where you can vote in the advance polls and regular polling day can be found on the voter information card you received in the mail.

An elector casts his ballot. (Elections Canada photo)

If you didn’t receive a voter information card, visit the Elections Canada web site at www.elections.ca.   You can also call your local returning office.

The main returning office for Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish is in Port Hawkesbury. To contact the office, phone 1-866-204-7915.

The Central Nova returning office in New Glasgow can be reached at 1-866-204-8047.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year