Affordable Housing Project under construction in Antigonish Area Expected to Welcome Tenants in December

The Chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society says construction of its latest development on Appleseed Drive is proceeding well.

Colleen Cameron anticipates they will welcome tenants to the new affordable housing facility December first.

There will be 12 units; two will be three bedroom, six one bedroom and four two bedroom. Four units will be barrier free.

Cameron says it will issue a call for applications later this summer, likely at the end of the month.

Cameron says while it’s exciting to get to this point, the need for affordable housing locally is great.