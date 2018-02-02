African Heritage Flag flies outside Antigonish Town Hall

A new flag is flying over Antigonish town hall for the first time in it’s history. Yesterday, there was a flag raising ceremony to recognize the start of African Heritage Month which runs through February.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says the act of having the flag flown over the town may seem small, but it is symbolic to the diversity in Antigonish. Boucher says yesterday was a historic day for the town:

Lorraine Reddick is the co-chair for African heritage month zone 7, and says it was a symbolic day for her and Antigonish. Reddick says seeing the flag in the sky makes her feel more connected with the place she’s called home. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/LORRAINE-FLAG.mp3

During December’s council meeting, members of the Zone 7 African Heritage Committee requested to fly the African Heritage Flag in February. The town amended the bylaw in January to now allow any flag to be flown at town hall with approval of council.