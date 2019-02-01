African Heritage Month Kick-Off held at St. FX University

The African Heritage Month was formally recognized in Antigonish Thursday during a

celebration at StFX’s Bloomfield Centre.

Local dignitaries, residents, and three classes from nearby schools were joined by Tony Ince, Nova Scotia’s Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs. Ince said it’s important to recognize African Heritage Month, adding it brings awareness to those in the African Nova Scotia community who may not know some of the history and it also helps the whole understand the contributions of African Nova Scotians to the province and the country.

The theme of the African Heritage Month this year is Our History is Your History, which Ince pointed to a number of times during his remarks.

Ince said he was impressed with the number of young people who made it to the Antigonish event.