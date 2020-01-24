African Heritage Month Launched in Antigonish Area at St. FX University

African Heritage Month was officially launched in the Town and County of Antigonish

Thursday. A ceremony was held over the lunch hour with speeches and messages from all three levels of government, the Strait Regional Centre for Education, St. FX University and the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs. The Coordinator of African Descent Student Affairs at St. FX University Kelsey Jones says African Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of those who came before, laying the foundation of our generation.

To the wider community, Jones urged residents to look within and ask what they are doing to help to dismantle the white supremacist society that we live in today.

The theme for African Heritage Month this year is “The Ties that Bind: Faith, Family and Community”. The Pan African Flag will be flown on the St. FX campus and in front of Antigonish Town Hall during February