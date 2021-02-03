African Heritage Month Launched in New Glasgow

New Glasgow hosted it’s launch of African Heritage Month at Glasgow Square Theatre on

Tuesday.

The live streamed event included the signing of the proclamation, unveiling of the 2021 Provincial African Heritage Month poster, musical and poetry performances, and guest speakers. The theme for this year’s African Heritage Month is “Black History Matters: Listen, Learn, Share and Act”.

Councillor Russell Borden, Town of New Glasgow, Rev. Dr. Moses B Adekola and New Glasgow Regional Police Honour Guard, Sergeant Darryl Paris raised the Pan-African flag.

The recording of the event is available on the Town of New Glasgow Facebook page. Throughout the month of February, a series of videos from representatives of the Town will be posted on Facebook, to continue the celebration of African Heritage Month