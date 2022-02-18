Afrikan Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre in Guysborough Plans a Number of Events for African Heritage Month

February is African Heritage month and the theme this year is Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians, which recognizes the legacies of people of African descent through first voice, lived realities and experiences. The theme is also reflected in the United Nations’ declaration of the International Decade of People of African Descent from 2015 to 2024, which embraces the themes of recognition, justice and development.

Patsy Borden, program manager with the Afrikan Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre at the Chedabucto Education Centre and Guysborough Academy, pointed to a few events taking place throughout the month.

For instance, Borden said the centre hosted a traditional chief from Ghana via zoom on Thursday morning for a talk with students. With elementary students, there are different learning centres taking place over the month. They are also looking at hosting a t-shirt day, where students can wear red, yellow, black or green, traditional African colours.

The Afrikan Canadian Heritage and Friendship Centre officially opened in November of 2001. Operates under the direction of the Strait Regional Centre for Education, it is the only Afrocentric enhanced learning space located in an educational institution in Nova Scotia.